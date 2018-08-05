Chuq 101: Four Minutes about Chuq

Chuq 101: Four Minutes about Chuq As I’d mentioned in the post I wrote when I turned 60 earlier this year, one of my plans moving forward is to talk more about myself, my past and how it intersects with Silicon Valley and what I’ve seen in the decades I’ve been...
Business Tripping to the Big Easy

A week ago, as I write this, I went to the airport, got on an airplane, and flew to New Orleans. My current company is a fully remote team, and once a year everyone gets together to actually see each other in person for a week of meetings, projects and socializing....
20 years of clutter: the China Problem

As you may have seen from my postings the last few months, I am in the midst of a major project for cleaning up and doing some remodeling here at the house. We moved into it in 1994, so we’ve been in the house going on 25 years. In that amount of time, you accumulate...
How to best create a full conversation?

A big question I don’t have an answer for is how to turn the mailing list I’m starting to publish into a conversation. I want to make it easy for people to send feedback, ask questions, and hold discussions about topics I post, and about other things of interest to...
Instead of Youtube, we’re going to….

So, having gone through the planning process and deciding to kill off the Youtube channel, what am going to do? And how does the 6FPS mailing list fit into all of this? Well, among other things, I'm going to be creating and publishing videos on Youtube. Okay, that...
Silicon Valley Six Oh (oh!)

July 5, 1958 has to be the most important day in my life, because prior to that day, I didn't exist. It's now July 5, 2018, and it's the day I turn 60. I am happy to announce that I am still breathing, vertical and able to type today. This will surprise my 25 year old...
Some thoughts on launching a new thing

When last we spoke, I was telling you how I finally finished the plan defining what I was going to do when I launched my new Youtube channel. And then I disappeared again. Partly because things just got busy again, and partly because…. Well, it’s complicated. This is...
Harlan

The word hit yesterday that Harlan Ellison had died in his sleep at age 84. Every time we lose someone in the field or an author I got to know in some way during my time writing and working with SFWA, it hurts. This one hurts more, because his fiction was very much...
The Launch of the Youtube Channel

I finished up my plan for the Youtube channel in Morro Bay, and I thought now would be a good time to show you what the plan is. So here for your amusement, is my introduction to From How to Why. Introducing From How to Why Welcome to From How to Why. From How to Why...
Visible Progress

I realize it's been almost three weeks since my last post, but maybe someone should have warned me that going to work for a 40 person startup might mean I'd be busy. No, really, they want me to work and things. Well, work's not really the culprit. It is busy time...
I’m breaking things

  I'm revamping things for the launch of 6FPS, mostly redoing my photography sites and this front page; gor the next while, expect any links to Smugmug or Flickr to break while I sort this out. Apologies for the chaos.

