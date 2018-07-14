Thanks for your interest in the 6FPS mailing list. I want to give you some information about the list so you know what to expect when you subscribe.
6FPS is a newsletter written, curated and published by me, Chuq Von Rospach. Not surprisingly, it’s content matches my interests. In general, I expect each issue to be half about photography in some way, with the rest of each issue covering a diverse set of topics that include birds, wildlife and our natural/green spaces, high technology and silicon valley, science, and whatever else catches my attention.
Each issue will have one or two longer essays on different topics, pointers to a set of items I think you’ll find interesting, and other things I think you’ll find worth exploring. I will also be showing off my new images, videos and training materials for list subscribers first, plus I plan to make available subscribe-only content like tutorials and wallpapers. I also love doing reviews and you’ll be able to access those via the list first.
My goal with 6FPS is to present to you on a regular basis a small set of high quality pieces of content that will entertain, educate and occasionally inspire you. Rather than get into the rat race of trying to constantly bombard you with content to get your attention (which I think leads to so much mediocre and forgettable material), my goal is to publish less often, but share something that I’ll be proud of and you’ll always be looking forward to.
My goal is simple: to become that thing that makes you drop everything else when it arrives. That may be the hardest job on the internet, but I think you and all of my readers are worth trying to reach that goal.
Who is Chuq Von Rospach
If you’ve never heard of me before, here’s a short introduction: I started working in the high technology industry in Silicon Valley in the 1980s and worked for a number of companies that were important parts of making Silicon Valley a dominant force in technology: I did 17 years at Apple, as well as stint at Sun Microsystems, National Semiconductor, Palm and Cisco as well as various startups.
Away from work my interests include photography, mostly landscape, wildlife and birds; I’m very involved with the places birds and wildlife exist and the protection of those spaces for them and for future generations. I’ve been an active birdwatcher for over a decade and I’m involved with a couple groups here in the Bay Area that support those activities, including chairing two committees for the Santa Clara Valley Audubon Society and leading outings to find birds in various locations around the county and state.
Is 6FPS for you?
Is 6FPS for you? Are you a photographer? Do you shoot birds, landscapes or other nature photography images? Are you interested in exploring and/or protecting out natural areas and open spaces? Are you curious about Silicon Valley, how it got to be what it is today, and how that impacts your life?
Help me entertain you
I feel that the way to make this list the best I can for everyone is to understand what people want to get and what interests them, so I would like to ask you a favor.
Please let me know what you like about each issue and what you don’t. Reader feedback is crucial to helping me understand what to do more or and what to not do in future issues. I want to hear back from you so I can better along what content I put in each issue with what the users want to get.
If you have things you want me to share in the newsletter, please send them to me. I can’t promise to use everything I get, but I will promise to take a look and consider it for a future issue.
How to Contact 6FPS
Want to drop me a note or send my something to consider for the list? Here’s how:
- You can always send me email at 6fps@chuqui.com.
- Or you can tweet at me at @chuq, or use the hashtag #6fps to point something at me.
- You can also join the conversation and become a member of the 6fps-chat mailing list and use it to talk to Chuq and converse with the other members about the content that is published in 6FPS. See the signup instructions below for more info.
6FPS-Chat: Come join the discussion
6FPS-chat is a discussion group where you can talk to Chuq and other subscribers about the content published on the 6FPS list. Joining the list is completely optional but is the best way community with Chuq and share your thoughts with him and the 6FPS readers.
Joining 6FPS-Chat is completely optional, but gives you a way to communicate with Chuq and to hear what other readers are saying about each issue of 6FPS. 6FPS-Chat is a mailing list so when you subscribe, it’ll show up in your email just like 6FPS does, and you can join or leave any time you want.
We host 6FSP-Chat on the groups.io mailing list system, and from that page you can manage your subscription, switch to digest most, or view the archives. You can even follow 6FPS-Chat via RSS if you wish, although you need to subscribe to the group to be able to post a message to it.
6FPS Archives
