I published the first issue of my new 6FPS newsletter on Sunday.

If you haven’t subscribed to it yet, you can take a look at it via the archives. (and then perhaps subscribe). I think it’s a good example of the kind of content I’m trying to include in every issue. The table of contents:

Welcome to the first issue

What’s new? (links back to the blog this time)

Things photographic: in which I admit to something scandalous about my photography

One thing: the failure of Social Media: In which I (again) say unkind things about Twitter and Facebook

For your Consideration (links to a few items of interest across the net)

Reviews Silk Roads: A new history of the world Armored Saint

and the usual closing material

Even if you don’t subscribe, you’ll always be able to read issues via the archives. I am not going to routinely mention new issues here on the blog, although as I get it established, I likely will but probably with some delay due to my overall schedule right now…