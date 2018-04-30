I’ve been planning to add some new wallpapers to the collection for a couple of months and never quite getting to it, but this recent shift in how I want my images to look and revamp of my processing workflow forced my hand, since these images are the ones shown on my own computers, and now instead of enjoying looking at them I was constantly thinking to myself “man, I need to fix that”.

So I did, just to shut myself up. While I was at it, I added a bunch of new ones and retired a couple of the weakest ones. I also made their sizes more consistent and now publish them in two aspect ratios: 16:10 at 1440×900, which will work on most current computers like the iMac, and 16:9 at 2560×1440, which is the right format for most laptops like the MacBooks and Macbook Pros.

The end result is a set of 32 wallpapers that you are welcome to use as wallpapers on your computer.

DOWNLOAD THE WALLPAPERS HERE

To download the full sized image, flick on the image to bring it up in the browser, and look for the arrow at the bottom of the screen. Click on that and the image should download to your computer.

My favorite new wallpapers

You really should check out all of the wallpapers, and even if you’ve downloaded some of them in the past, consider looking at and downloading fresh copies, because with the new processing, I think all of them are significantly improved.

But to give you a taste of what’s there, here are a few of my favorite new ones.

As you can see, there are some really nice bird shots, some landscapes including wallpaper versions of some of my Morro Bay night photography, and, of course, otters. I really am loving that new addition of the mom and her pup; the original processing didn’t do it justice, and now I feel like I have that image looking how it deserves.