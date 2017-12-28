I love sea otters and I love photographing them, I’m lucky to have two locations where it’s fairly easy to get access to colonies of otters in Moss Landing Harbor and Morro Bay — assuming they cooperate, of course. Both colonies are doing well and growing, so there have been visits where there have been otter mothers hauling their pups around, which has given me chances to shoot them and their interactions.

This shot is one of my favorites, with the pup in the water near mom as she’s grooming herself.