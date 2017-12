While out at Moss Landing, I ran across this Whimbrel. It’s not a common bird around here but you do see them out in the wetlands at times. This was was nice enough to walk along the edge of the harbor just below my shooting location, completely oblivious to myself and some other photographers nearby.

And then it caught a crawfish, which it proceeded to shift around and then swallow. Rather a nice lunch for the bird, if not for the crawfish…