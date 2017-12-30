Like many photographers, I spent the day of the Solar Eclipse with the camera. I decided not to travel into totality, but here at home we still got about 76% of the sun covered. My thought was to shoot the eclipse from start to finish and try to set up a composite that showed it’s progress over time. With a solar filter on the camera, I set up on my driveway and shot away.

I’m quite happy with the end result, and I like how it showed how the sun and moon moved in relationship over time as well. A fun day and a nice memento.