As I’ve been photographing the otters this year, I’ve found myself attracted to catching special moments in their behaviors, especially grooming. Otters groom a lot, and it’s important to their health: one aspect of grooming is removing the water from inside the fur and adding air into the fur layer, which helps insulate them from the cold water.

One of the things they love to do is shake, much like a dog, and that ejects a lot of water out of the fur. If you catch it just right, you can capture that moment with the spray going everywhere. This isn’t the best shot of the spray, but the otter’s expression just makes this image for me, since they look like they are just having a grand old time and enjoying life.