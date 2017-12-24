On my October trip to Morro Bay I did a lot of shooting of the harbor area, since I love the area and I find the city a great subject. This shot was taken late into blue hour one evening after the light had left the sky and the town had lit up along the waterfront.

This is a crop I made of a larger panorama so I could create a print of it, and once I did, I realized I loved both the panorama and this crop. I did this print for a friend who wanted to give it away for Christmas, and loved it enough it now lives on my wall as well.

Buy the print: If you want your own copy of this, it’s available as a print over on my Fineartamerica site.