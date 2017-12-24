On my October trip to Morro Bay I did a lot of shooting of the harbor area, since I love the area and I find the city a great subject. This shot was taken late into blue hour one evening after the light had left the sky and the town had lit up along the waterfront.

Morro Bay Harbor and City Sunset Panorama

This is a crop I made of a larger panorama so I could create a print of it, and once I did, I realized I loved both the panorama and this crop. I did this print for a friend who wanted to give it away for Christmas, and loved it enough it now lives on my wall as well.

Buy the print: If you want your own copy of this, it’s available as a print over on my Fineartamerica site.