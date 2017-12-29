I am a sucker for pelicans, I love to watch them soar literally inches above the water, and I never get tired of photographing them. One day when I was down in Moss Landing photographing the otters, I had a group of them fly through, and I was able to get this shot, which I think shows the majesty of this bird in flight.
