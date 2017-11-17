I’ve successfully set up the new print shop over on FineArtAmerica, so you can now buy prints and other gear including what I think is my new iPhone case.

All of these images have been custom processed for printing and have been printed on my Epson p400 here before making them available to print via this service. I know they look great because they all exist on the walls of my office right now.

Other images available include the black and white above from Sweet Springs Nature Preserves on the Morro Bay Estuary (also available in color) and this twilight shot of the Bandon Oregon Lighthouse. FineArtAmerica will let you order these are prints (framed or not), canvas, acrylic, or metal prints and other items such as the phone cases or tote bags, or even shower curtains.

I have another half a dozen images that I’m working on and should be available in a day or two, including that new otter shot from my last Morro Bay trip.

If there’s an image of mine you’d like to see as a print, please request it! I’m open to suggestions as long as I think I can process it to the quality I expect out of these prints.