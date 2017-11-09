In today’s episode I go back to my early days as a Science Fiction fan and revisit Spider Robinson’s Callhan’s Bar series and talk a bit about what it meant to me at that point in time. I then take a look at the latest volume of Chelsea Quinn Yarbro’s St. Germain series, Sustenance, the series that really introduced me to historical fiction and made me a fan of that type of book. And oh, by the way, St. Germain is a vampire. Finally, a bonus recommendation for V.E. Schwab’s Vicious, a very good book that, by the way, I did not finish, but it’s not you, it’s me (really!).

