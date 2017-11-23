Today is Thanksgiving in the United States or as all of you in the rest of the world call it “a couple of really quiet days in the office since those folks are all off stuffing their faces”.

I am going to join the masses stuffing their faces, and then when they all head out to the malls for Black Friday, Laurie and I will (weather permitting) be heading out to the refuges with the cameras again. Business here in the blog will resume Monday once the turkey coma fades.

Until then, if you’re celebrating Thanksgiving, I hope you have a great one and may that crazy uncle Jerry not corner you to try to get you selling vitamins for him again. And if you’re not celebrating the holiday, enjoy the quiet as we noisy Americans mostly unplug and relax for a few days and leave you alone for once.

Take care.