Anyone know of archives of EvangeList or Semper Fi?

This is an obscure request from the far past, but way back in the ancient days Guy Kawasaki ran a couple of Apple Evangelism mailing lists, first called Semper Fi and later EvangeList, of which I helped support and keep the list servers running for him.

I got a request today for archives of them, and neither Guy nor I have any. Since these lists have some historical interest with Apple, I’m curious if anyone has archives of them (full or partial are fine) they’d be willing to let me have a copy of. If I can find them, I’ll create a public archive of them so they aren’t permanently lost to the dusts of time.

If you know where I can find any of these emails, drop me a line at chuqvr@gmail.com

Thanks!

.