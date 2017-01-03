2016 Favorite Podcasts (A Few of my Favorites)

I’m compiling a few lists of favorite things as I exit 2016 and look forward to 2017 because I want to share these things with you in hopes that you’ll discover some new things that might make your favorites list for 2017.

These lists are in no particular order, and I’m going to try to keep them short, with some explanation of why they made the list. Hope you find these interesting and useful, and if you have a favorite thing that didn’t make my list, pass it along, because I’m always looking for new things to enjoy as well

My Favorite Podcasts, 2016 edition

Over the last few years, I’ve really fallen in love with the podcast format. I’ll use them while traveling in the car, or in the office. What I can’t do is listen to podcasts and pretend to focus on other things, because it scrambles my brain, so I can’t use them as background material while doing other things, unless it’s really brainless things — so I’ll often be found catching up on few podcasts while using the Playstation to kill fantasy things in some video game or another. See, I’m really working while doing that. Really. quick snickering, okay?

I’ll say up front that 90% of the podcasts I listen to come from two networks: Incomparable and Relay.FM. Jason Snell on the former and Myke Hurley and Stephen Hackett with the latter have built really solid, diverse and interesting suites of podcasts around a diverse set of topics and people with a high level of professionalism and audio quality. so if you aren’t sure what to listen to next, just check out their web sites and try something. You’ll rarely be disappointed.

I also want to point at Overcast as a really good podcast tool for IOS (unfortunately, there’s no Mac version. Hoping Marco fixes that some day). It makes managing and listening to podcasts easy and is a huge step forward from the Apple Podcast app.

Here’s my list of Podcasts that are my favorites for 2016:

The Alton Browncast : Alton Brown has recently rebooted his podcast, which makes me happy because I find Brown to be one of the best interviewers in the podcast world today. His ability to create interest with a topic and a positive energy with those he interviews is wonderful. This podcast circles widely around the food world, but isn’t really a food podcast; in fact, it’s often more about things like cocktails in recent episodes. Always enjoyable to listen to.

Those are my favorites. What are yours? Let me know on Facebook, Twitter or via Email, and if I get some really good suggestions, I’ll add them to this post.